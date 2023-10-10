American Chemistry Council Report: Resin Production Up Slightly in August

U.S. production of major plastic resins totaled 8.5 billion pounds during August 2023, an increase of 1.6% compared to the prior month, and an increase of 6.9% compared with the same month in 2022, according to statistics released Oct. 9 by the American Chemistry Council (ACC). Year-to-date production was 64.1 billion pounds, a 0.9% increase as compared to the same period in 2022.

Sales and captive (internal) use of major plastic resins totaled 8.6 billion pounds during August 2023, an increase of 6.8% compared to the prior month, and an increase of 6.8% from the same month one year earlier. Year-to-date sales and captive use were 63.1 billion pounds, a 0.9% increase as compared to the same period in 2022.

Read the full report here.