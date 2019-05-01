/ / / WorleyParsons Rebrands Following Jacobs Acquisition

WorleyParsons adopts a new brand, Worley, following the successful completion of the $4.5 billion acquisition of Jacobs Energy, Chemicals and Resources (Jacobs ECR). The new merged business is a global provider of professional project and asset services in energy, chemicals and resources, reportedly employing 57,600 people across 51 countries worldwide.

“Our shared expertise will enable us to deliver end-to-end chemicals, mining and energy projects, including complete offshore delivery solutions in the Gulf of Mexico,” says Karen Sobel, group president major projects and integrated solutions.

“Our new brand reflects our place at the forefront of the energy, chemicals and resources markets and our ability to support our customers through the global energy transition,” says CEO Andrew Wood. “We plan to embrace the heritage of both WorleyParsons and Jacobs ECR while looking firmly ahead to, what promises to be, an exciting future as one entity.”

The acquisition also marks an expansion in other strategic markets including Europe, Canada, the Middle East and India, according to the company. Worley says it will have greater global reach, with leading market positions in the energy, chemical and resources sectors.

For more information, visit: www.worleyparsons.com