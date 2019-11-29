/ / / University of Michigan Lab Welcomes 14-Year-Old Chemist

In 2015, Daniel Lieu won the national You Be The Chemist competition and received $10,000 and a visit with former President Obama – all at 10 years of age. Four years later, he is a chemistry and computer science undergraduate at the University of Michigan and the newest and youngest member of Melanie Sanford’s chemistry lab there, according to an article from ChemistryWorld.

According to the article, Lieu has already published a research paper in the Journal of the American Chemical Society (JACS), co-authoring a study that “proposed a quicker, less expensive and greener route to synthesize pharmaceuticals and other compounds.” Lieu is currently considered a junior and is the only undergraduate working in Sanford’s lab. As a minor, he would typically be restricted from working in the lab but is exempted from the regulation as an enrolled student.

