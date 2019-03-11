/ / / Trial Program Lets Companies Evaluate Additive Manufacturing

Companies can evaluate DSM engineering-grade materials in a JuggerBot industrial-grade filament printer without the upfront investment in hardware. Royal DSM, a global, science-based company in nutrition, health and sustainable living, and JuggerBot 3D, an additive manufacturing machine builder specializing in production 3D printing, announce a trial program for companies to evaluate DSM engineering-grade materials in a JuggerBot industrial-grade filament printer without the upfront investment in hardware.

“While adoption of additive manufacturing (AM) in production environments is increasing rapidly, many companies continue to face challenges as they work to adopt the technology,” says Jill Cohen, global marketing & sales director additive manufacturing at DSM. “The two issues reported most frequently are the cost of equipment (and/or limited investment budget) and the lack of in-house expertise on various 3D printing technologies.”

JuggerBot 3D’s printers are material-agnostic and standalone systems, with a built-in unit to keep filaments dry before processing them in the machine. Its patented Interdependent Drive System uses both push and pull filament extrusion forces. Controls and software, including material profiles, streamline production. JuggerBot 3D builds the printers at their facility in Youngstown, Ohio.

“For additive manufacturing to make it into mainstream production, it requires industrial-grade printers that can process engineered materials in a reliable and consistent way,” explains Daniel Fernback, CEO of JuggerBot 3D. “JuggerBot 3D has focused the design of their systems to be uniquely capable of processing a wide variety of high performance, engineered materials - like DSM’s line of thermoplastics for additive manufacturing.”

Initial trial customers include 3D printing service bureaus and design companies active in transportation, consumer appliances and medical prosthetic devices and sockets. They will receive hardware and material support throughout the entire trial period and only pay for a deposit and the materials consumed.

