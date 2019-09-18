/ / / TrendMiner, Eschbach Integrate Products

TrendMiner, a Software AG company providing self-service industrial analytics, and Eschbach, a provider of digital plant process management (PPM) solutions, will partner globally to integrate their flagship products, TrendMiner and Shiftconnector. Existing and potential customers of both companies in the manufacturing and process industries can create a closed information loop between control room teams and process and analytics engineers, according to TrendMiner.

All relevant manufacturing data will be available on-demand. TrendMiner’s advanced analytics capabilities reportedly help to predict process deviations. Shiftconnector brings these process deviations into a control room where shift personnel will contextualize them and add additional information regarding why the deviation occurred. This important context data is then returned to TrendMiner as a starting point for further operational improvements, according to the company.

With Shiftconnector, customers can meet their production and operational challenges while arming themselves to address the challenges of plant and process automation. The integration allows stakeholders in the control room and shift teams to make analytics-driven decisions, while process and asset experts can benefit from broader contextual information to improve operational performance, according to TrendMiner. The integration may also increase cross departmental collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Both companies are previewing the offering at OSIsoft PI World, September 16-29 in Gothenburg, Sweden. TrendMiner will be at booth #1 and Eschbach at booth #17.

For more information, visit: www.trendminer.com