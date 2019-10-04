/ / / Theresa Weston Is Named 2019 DuPont Fellow

Theresa Weston

Theresa (Teri) Weston, senior research fellow in Performance Building Solutions, DuPont Safety & Construction, is named a DuPont Fellow, the highest technical professional level in the company. She joins an elite group of scientists and engineers with only 12 other active members globally.

“Teri is a powerful example of how one innovator can transform an industry through leadership, scientific acumen and pure tenacity,” says Alexa Dembek, senior vice president, chief technology & sustainability officer (CTSO) at DuPont.

A promotion to DuPont Fellow recognizes the highest level of technical expertise in the company. Individuals undergo a rigorous selection process based on their technical and business leadership, with final approval by the CTSO. All DuPont Fellows have strong track records of exceptional contributions that have materially contributed to DuPont’s business success.

Recognizing the effects moisture and weather intrusion could have on the integrity and energy efficiency of structures, Weston began a sustained effort to create new offerings for the Tyvek water/air barrier product platform. Her personal scientific contributions – combined with her active collaboration with the business team – formed the basis of the more than $300 million business in weather barriers with the introduction, in 1996, of DuPont Tyvek HomeWrap.

In 1998, her efforts led to the development of the industry’s first drainage wrap, according to the company, creating a new water-resistant barrier category: DuPont Tyvek StuccoWrap. The drainage water-resistive barrier category was further expanded to include DuPont Tyvek DrainWrap and Tyvek CommercialWrap D. She contributed to the team that introduced one of the first DuPont flashing product with FlexWrap in 2001. The flashing portfolio and accessories have evolved to become critical components to DuPont’s weather barrier systems.

Weston earned her bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and both a master’s degree and Ph.D. in chemical engineering at the California Institute of Technology. She joined DuPont in 1985 at the Fibers Pioneering Research Laboratory (PRL) at the Experimental Station. She is also an active author of numerous technical papers and holds four U.S. patents.

For more information, visit: www.dupont.com