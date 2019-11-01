/ / / Sterling Pharma Solutions Expands U.S. Facility

Global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Sterling Pharma Solutions invests $1.5m into a phased expansion of its U.S. facility in North Carolina. The investment follows the acquisition of the former U.S. CiVentiChem site earlier this year. Over the next three years, the company plans to expand the cGMP production suites, add a non-GMP scale-up production facility, expand its QC laboratory and increase the site’s R&D capacity.

“The North American market now makes up 70% of our customer portfolio. And, having expanded our U.S. presence earlier this year with the acquisition of our facility in North Carolina, we have continued to experience strong growth,” says Mat Minardi, president U.S. operations. “The specialist capabilities provided by Sterling, particularly our ability to handle challenging chemistries, are in high demand as a result of the increasing complexity of products entering the drug pipeline and the need for more efficient and cost-effective production of APIs.”

The investment plan will also allow Sterling to expand its quality assurance (QA) team to provide more support. for cGMP projects, increase its team of chemists and put measures in place to help it secure its U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Schedule I manufacturing approval. This recruitment drive, along with the initial facility expansion, forms the first part of the phased investment.

The facility, located close to Research Triangle Park, supports the development and manufacturing requirements for pre-clinical and early phase clinical supply for volumes from milliliters up to 100 liter batches. The team has expertise in medicinal chemistry services, including lead optimization and parallel synthesis, cGMP analytical services to support testing and release, process development and small-scale API manufacturing.

This latest investment is part of Sterling’s ongoing growth strategy and follows the completion of the majority acquisition of Sterling Pharma Solutions by specialist European healthcare investor, GHO Capital this year.

