/ / / Solvay Increases FKM Capacity In Italy

Solvay will lift production capacity for its Tecnoflon FKM peroxide curable fluoroelastomer by nearly a third at its plant in Spinetta Marengo, Italy to serve ongoing demand and growth for high performance sealing applications in the automotive, oil and gas and semiconductor industries, according to the company. The extra capacity is due to come on stream by May 2021 and follows recent increases at the same site as well as at Solvay's Tecnoflon FKM plant in Changshu, China. Solvay also produces Tecnoflon FKM in the United States.

Tecnoflon FKM is used in low emission internal combustion engines (ICE), hybrid and electric vehicles (HEV, EV) and in applications such as exhaust gas recirculation, turbocharger hoses, seals and gaskets, where they resist high temperatures and chemical fluids. It is also used in the semiconductor industry and in wearable electronics where they help provide a high purity environment.

