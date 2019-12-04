/ / / SOCMA Launches Career Center

The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) launches a new career center to support employers and job seekers. The SOCMA Career Center is a resource for:

recruiting new hires and filling critical positions.

simplifying networking between employers and job seekers.

lending support in resume writing for a developing workforce.

finding employer branding support.

Employers can quickly and easily post jobs online, manage applications and search resumes. The SOCMA Career Center partners with the Engineering & Science Network, which enables listing on more than 40 Engineering and Science Network partner Career Centers. Job-seeker benefits include access to career coaching, resume writing and reference checking.

Employers and job seekers can contact the SOCMA Career Center through a dedicated career center line at 1.888.491.8833 x2459.

For more information, visit: www.socma.org