/ / / SKF Pulse Sensor And Monitoring App Comes To Android

SKF Pulse, the portable Bluetooth sensor and mobile app for monitoring rotating equipment, is now available for Android. The SKF Pulse app can be downloaded on Google Play or through the App Store.

Designed for maintenance, repair and operations managers and staff in a wide range of industries, SKF Pulse provides a cost-effective entry point for a do-it-yourself, predictive maintenance program. The sensor acts as a smart vibration tool, transmitting data wirelessly via the mobile app for instant machine diagnostics and insights. The vibration and temperature data can be stored and shared for further analysis. There is no need for training or diagnostic expertise, and no need to make a case for capital expenditure.

The app allows users to create asset profiles and customize standards around those assets as needed, making interaction and inspection easier and more personalized. An intuitive visual interface guides users through the data collection process.

For more advanced analysis, users can request an SKF Pulse Check directly via the app. The request goes to the SKF Rotating Equipment Performance Center where experts remotely analyze the machine data and respond with recommended corrective actions to improve equipment performance.

SKF Pulse provides free updates and enhancements driven by customer feedback and real-world KPIs. Unlimited assets can be monitored with one portable sensor. For added scalability, more sensors can be added as part of a broader vibration analysis program.

