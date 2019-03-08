/ / / Siemens MindSphere Application Center Opens In India

(left to right) Siemens' Power Generation Services CEO Tim Holt; Sunil Mathur, MD & CEO, Siemens Ltd. in India; and Prashant Jain, head of power generation services, Siemens Ltd. open the new MindSphere Application Center in India. Siemens opens its new MindSphere Application Center in India. The digitalized technology center, supported by Siemens’ MindSphere, is an open, cloud-based IoT operating system that lets customers connect machines and physical infrastructure to the digital world and their thermodynamic digital twins, according to the company.

The MindSphere Application Center, opened in Gurgaon, is specifically aimed at Siemens digital technology offerings for coal and steam-based power plants. It will offer Remote Diagnostic Services (RDS), performance optimizer, remote maintenance, power plant management and digital whiteboard and will act as a platform for working with virtual collaboration, customer co-creation and an open culture, according to the company.

Siemens will offer additional offerings from its Omnivise digital services portfolio at the center. Experts will work closely with ecosystem partners and digitalization consultants to address the core issues facing the power sector and develop answers using digital offerings and engaging with key stakeholders. Siemens will co-create specific offerings with customers on steam and coal plant requirements such as coal blending offerings, augmented reality, equipment maintenance and troubleshooting, virtual reality for training and outage planning based on grid trends.

India has the third largest coal fired capacity in the world and delivers more than 944 Billion Units (BU) from coal out of the total of approximately 1150 BU electricity per year to the grid, according to Siemens. The center in Gurgaon is one of 58 Siemens MindSphere Application Centers globally.

For more information, visit: www.siemens.com