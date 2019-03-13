/ / / SI Group Names David Bradley President And CEO

David Bradley SI Group, a global developer and manufacturer of performance additives, process solutions, pharmaceuticals and chemical intermediates, announces the appointment of David Bradley as the company’s new president and chief executive officer, effective March 18, 2019. David will assume the role held by interim CEO, David Mezzanotte, director at SK Capital Partners.

“David has a proven track record in the chemical industry with decades of experience leading both public and private companies,” says Barry Siadat, a founder and managing director of SK Capital. “This is the perfect time for a new leader to take the helm of SI Group. David’s strong leadership, deep understanding of SI Group’s markets, and industry experience is exactly what is needed for the next chapter of the company’s growth.”

Bradley comes to SI Group having most recently served as president and chief executive officer of Nexeo Solutions, a publicly held, international distributor of chemicals, plastics and environmental services based in Houston, Texas. Previously, he spent seven years at Kraton Performance Polymers where he held the role of chief operating officer and led a significant global transformation of the business. Bradley holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Louisville and began his career at GE Plastics.

“We wish to thank David Mezzanotte for his outstanding leadership as interim CEO while we finalized the search for SI Group’s next leader. He provided continuity and strategic counsel, all while keeping the company focused on its near-term priorities,” adds Jack Norris, managing director of SK Capital. “We look forward to David Bradley continuing this momentum with a seamless transition.”

