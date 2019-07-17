/ / / Shenghong Petrochemical Awards DuPont Contracts For Alkylation Technology

DuPont Clean Technologies (DuPont) is awarded contracts to supply Shenghong Petrochemical Group Co., Limited (Shenghong) with a Stratco alkylation technology license, engineering and proprietary equipment. Shenghong is undertaking a project to design and construct a new alkylation unit as part of its grassroots petrochemical and refining facility with crude oil capacity of 16 million mtpa (320,000 bpsd) located in Lianyungang City, Jiangsu Province, China. The Stratco alkylation unit at the Shenghong Petrochemical and Refining facility will be designed to produce 440 kmta (10,987 bpsd) of alkylate product, according to DuPont.

The Stratco alkylation unit will reportedly enable the Shenghong Petrochemical and Refining facility to generate low-sulfur, high-octane, low-Rvp alkylate with zero olefins that meets the criteria of upcoming China VI standards, which will take effect prior to the startup of the Shenghong facility in 2021.

“We were very pleased an alkylation unit had been included in the complex configuration as Shenghong is looking for the most efficient way to make high quality fuels in its cutting-edge crude-to-chemicals plant,” says Kevin Bockwinkel, global licensing business manager, Stratco alkylation technology.

Stratko alkylation technology has over 100 units licensed worldwide and more than 33,300 kmta (850,000 bpsd) of installed capacity, according to DuPont. Stratco alkylation technology is a sulfuric acid catalyzed process that converts low-value olefins into high-value alkylate, a key desirable component for clean fuel. With currently operating units dating back as far as 80 years, according to the company, the Stratco alkylation technology is reportedly an effective, reliable solution for producing clean-burning fuel with high octane, low Rvp, low sulfur and zero olefins.

For more information, visit: www.cleantechnologies.dupont.com