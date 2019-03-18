A bipartisan group of senators is working to bolster early childhood STEM education and address the gender gap in STEM through a new piece of proposed legislation, according to an article from The Journal. The Building Blocks of STEM Act boosts research into STEM education initiatives for young children by directing the National Science Foundation to equitably distribute funding for early childhood education in its Discovery Research PreK-12 program. The Discovery Research PreK-12 program is reportedly designed to address immediate challenges that are facing STEM education.

The Building Blocks of STEM Act, sponsored by Jacky Rosen (D-NV), incorporates Rosen’s Code Like A Girl Act, which aims to increase understanding of the factors that contribute to young girls’ participation in STEM activities and develops interventions to increase classroom participation of girls in computer science, according to the article. The Building Blocks of STEM Act is reportedly endorsed by groups including Girl Scouts of the USA, Save the Children Action Network, Common Sense Kids Action, American Association of University Women, National Alliance for Partnerships in Equity, National Organization for Women, Stop Sexual Assault in Schools and Girls, Inc.

Read more about the legislation here.