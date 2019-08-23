/ / / Seabulk Vessel Delivers First Methanol Parcel Chemical Shipment

Seabulk Tankers, Inc., a subsidiary of Seacor Holdings Inc., announces the successful delivery of its first methanol parcel chemical shipment aboard the articulated tug-barge (ATB) Sea-Power/Sea-Chem I. The Sea-Power/Sea-Chem I loaded a 10,500 metric ton methanol parcel in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and discharged the parcel in Charleston, South Carolina and Chesapeake, Virginia. The vessel can load up to 30,000 metric tons of cargo into eleven segregations and is equipped with stainless steel cargo piping and MarineLINE 784 cargo tank coating. It is one of the most modern, fuel efficient and capable chemical parcel vessels in the Jones Act fleet today, according to the company.

“This is an exciting time for U.S. producers of methanol and other chemicals as low-cost natural gas has created an opportunity to expand domestic production,” says Seabulk President Daniel Thorogood.

Industry experts believe that by 2024 total U.S. methanol production capacity could increase by as much as 70% or more from 6.8 million metric tons in 2018, according to Seabulk.

