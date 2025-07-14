LyondellBasell Earns ‘A’ in 2024 CDP Climate Assessment

LyondellBasell has been awarded an ‘A’ score for climate change in the 2024 CDP assessment, the company announced July 14. The upgrade from an A-minus places the company in CDP’s leadership category for the second year in a row.

CDP, formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project, is a global disclosure platform for environmental performance. Its 2024 assessment included updated criteria aligned with international reporting frameworks such as the International Sustainability Standards Board, the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures and the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures.

The new standards raise the bar for environmental transparency, climate risk management and performance tracking, said LyondellBasell in a press statement. The recognition reportedly underscores the company’s progress in areas including energy efficiency, sustainability integration and emissions strategy.

In addition to its climate score, the company also reported a B score for water security and received its first forests score, further aligning with nature-related reporting expectations.

According to CDP, in 2024, for climate and water, Asia had the most A-list companies followed by Europe and the Americas. For forests, Europe had the most A ratings, followed by Asia and the Americas.

A-list companies outperformed market peers by an average of 6% in stock gains for the last decade, showing that transparency and ambition are rewarded by the market, reported CDP. Only 2% of the nearly 23,000 companies that disclosed their environmental efforts achieved an A rating.