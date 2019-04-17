/ / / Samsung Supplier Plans New U.S. Headquarters

South Korea-based ENF Technology Co., Ltd., a provider of electronic materials to Samsung and the U.S. high-tech market, will reportedly build a $45 million headquarters and advanced manufacturing facility in the Kyle, Texas master planned community, Plum Creek. ENF’s Kyle facility will primarily serve Samsung Austin Semiconductor as well as GlobalFoundries, Micron, Texas Instruments and Intel. The company plans to hire approximately 45 to 50 employees, a workforce that could expand to 80 in the future.

Scheduled for completion in 2020, the approximately 100,000 square-foot complex will serve as the U.S. headquarters for ENF, which currently owns and operates facilities in South Korea and China. The 25-acre site provides room for future expansion.

On March 26, the Kyle City Council and Hays County Commissioners approved a performance-based economic development agreement (Chapter 380 and 381) with ENF Technology for a five-year property tax rebate beginning at 75% of real and personal property taxes and declining 10% annually until the end of the term. ENF’s investment is expected to generate a net fiscal benefit of approximately $598,506 to the City of Kyle, $401,602 to Hays County and more than $747,602 to the Hays Consolidated Independent School District by the expiration of the five-year agreement.

Founded as an electronic materials manufacturer in 2000, ENF is expected to break ground in mid-2019.

