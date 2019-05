Sabic’s Ultem resin facility in Singapore

Sabic expands the capacity of its Ultem and Extem high heat resin production in order to meet growing demand for high heat polymers, according to the company. A new production plant in Singapore is reportedly due to come on-stream in the first half of 2021. In addition, investments are being made to stretch the company’s short-term capacity to support immediate needs.

