/ / / RSC Introduces Gender Quotas For Events

Following up on the recent release of its gender bias and diversity landscape reports, the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) puts gender diversity requirements in place for RSC-supported events, according to an article from ChemistryWorld. The requirements are reportedly intended to broaden the speakers, attendees and chairs at RSC events to better reflect the gender balance of the chemical science community.

According to the article, women must comprise at least one third of the speakers and chairs at RSC-sponsored events. The RSC’s gender bias report found that less than 36% of the roughly 700,000 submissions to the organization’s 40 plus peer-reviewed journals came from women.

