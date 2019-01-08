PPG reaches a definitive agreement to acquire automotive coatings manufacturer Hemmelrath. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2019, subject to customary closing conditions, according to the company. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Klingenberg, Germany, Hemmelrath is a family-owned manufacturer of coatings for automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). With more than 450 employees, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Klingenberg and Erlenbach, Germany; Jilin, China; Duncan, South Carolina, United States; and Indaiatuba, Brazil. Hemmelrath supplies automotive plants worldwide, and more than 7 million vehicles are coated with its products each year, according to PPG.

“The fit between Hemmelrath and PPG is complementary. The acquisition will enhance PPG’s automotive coatings offering, and add formulating and manufacturing solutions,” says Rebecca Liebert, PPG senior vice president, automotive coatings.

