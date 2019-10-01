/ / / Police Link Ex-Employee To Palladium Heist

Police in Georgetown, S.C. link the theft of 400 pounds of palladium from 3VSigma USA back to former plant employee, Robert Justin Britt, according to an article from the Post and Courier. Britt, who sued the company after his dismissal, is reportedly under arrest and charged with grand larceny for the July 13 theft. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office expects to make additional arrests.

According to the article, the palladium, valued at approximately $300,000, was recovered and returned. The thieves reportedly arrived at the plant by boat and removed four 100-pound barrels of the precious metal, which is used to absorb hydrogen.

Read the entire article here.