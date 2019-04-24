/ / / Particulates Award Goes To Cambridge Researcher

The European Federation of Chemical Engineering has chosen Matthew Arran as recipient of its 2019 Excellence Award in the Mechanics of Particulate Solids. He won the award for his thesis “Intermittency between avalanche regimes on grain piles,” which was done as part of his work for a PhD at Cambridge University, Cambridge, U.K.

The jury cited the beautiful presentation and innovative scope of his work, and said it offered a completely new understanding of avalanche behavior.

The award, which carries a €1,500 cash prize and a travel stipend, was presented in early April at the PARTEC Conference that took place in early April in Nuremberg, Germany.

More details can be found here.