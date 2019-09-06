/ / / Pahl Takes Over At Pfeiffer Vacuum Subsidiary ATC

Brian Pahl

Pfeiffer Vacuum Inc., provider of vacuum technology, appoints Brian Pahl to president and general manager of its subsidiary ATC. Indianapolis-based ATC offers leak testing products based on its patented Micro-Flow Technology. Pahl reports to Guillaume Kreziak, president of Pfeiffer Vacuum, Inc. North America.

Pahl has 20+ years of executive management, sales and operations engineering experience in the automotive industry. He has worked for global German organizations for the past 22 years, according to the company. Pahl holds degrees in engineering/technology and business administration.

For more information please visit www.pfeiffer-vacuum.com