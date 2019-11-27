/ / / Novomer Names Uhrig New CEO

Jeff Uhrig

Novomer, Inc., a sustainable chemicals company, names Jeff Uhrig as its new chief executive officer (CEO). The appointment was announced by Anthony Eisenhut, chairman and co-founder of Novomer. Uhrig will oversee day-to-day business operations and direct efforts to further develop and commercialize Novomer’s catalyst technology.

Uhrig has held wide-ranging corporate responsibilities during his career including his most recent position as president and chief executive officer for Sirrus Inc., a developer of methylene malonate technology. At Sirrus, he managed engineering, intellectual property and commercial activities. Uhrig also served as vice president of corporate development at Elevance Renewable Sciences and was vice president in the clean technology investment banking group at Piper Jaffray & Co.

Uhrig holds a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign and an MBA and Master of Engineering Management with Distinction from the Kellogg School of Management and the McCormick School of Applied Sciences at Northwestern University, respectively.

For more information, visit: www.novomer.com