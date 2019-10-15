/ / / Novo Succeeds Wulfsohn As Ashland CEO

The board of directors of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. elects Guillermo Novo as chairman and CEO of Ashland, effective December 31, 2019. William A. Wulfsohn will continue to serve as chairman and CEO through the end of this year to ensure a smooth transition. Following Wulfsohn’s departure from Ashland, the board will be composed of 10 members, nine of whom are independent.

Novo is reportedly an accomplished industry executive, bringing more than three decades of specialty materials experience to Ashland. From 2016 to 2019, he served as president and CEO of Versum Materials, a semiconductor materials supplier. From 2012 through 2016, Novo worked at Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., where he most recently served as executive vice president of materials technologies. Prior to joining Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Novo worked at The Dow Chemical Company where he served as group vice president, Dow coating materials, a large specialty chemicals business. Earlier in his career, Novo progressed through a variety of commercial, marketing and management positions over the course of 24 years with Dow and Rohm and Haas. In May 2019, Novo was elected to the Ashland board.

Novo holds a B.S. in industrial engineering from the University of Central Florida and an MBA from the University of Michigan. Novo is a member of the advisory board for the College of Engineering & Computer Science at the University of Central Florida.

