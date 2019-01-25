/ / / Nouryon HQ And Research Center Opens In India

Alain Rynwalt, Sales & Marketing Director EMEIA, Polymer Chemistry; Ann Lindgärde, Regional General Manager EMEIA, Polymer Chemistry; Shrikant Kulkarni, Managing Director, India Nouryon (formerly AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals) opens a new headquarters office and research center to support its operations in India. Located in Mumbai, the new location brings together research, sales and business support functions and reportedly enables the company to better meet customer needs across the region.

Nouryon says it is significantly expanding its operations in India. Key projects include an expansion and upgrade of Nouryon’s organic peroxides facility in Mahad, which is close to completion, and a new monochloroacetic acid plant in Gujarat. The latter is a joint project with chemicals manufacturing company Atul, a part of Lalbhai Group, and is reportedly scheduled to start production later this year.

“India is an increasingly important market for us and these investments clearly demonstrate our commitment to grow with our customers in the region,” says Charlie Shaver, CEO of Nouryon. “The chemical industry is regarded as a backbone of India’s agricultural and industrial development, and we see good opportunities for sustainable growth.”

The company started operations in India in 1991 and currently serves customers in markets ranging from agriculture to pharmaceuticals, and plastics, rubbers and composites as well as from personal care to paints and coatings, and oil and gas.

For more information, visit: www.nouryon.com