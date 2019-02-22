/ / / Nouryon Doubles Capacity For Organic Peroxides in Mexico

Nouryon site in Los Reyes, Mexico Nouryon (formerly AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals) doubles capacity for emulsion-based organic peroxides at its site in Los Reyes, Mexico to meet increased customer demand in the North American polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market, according to the company. Emulsion-based peroxides reportedly play a key role in Nouryon’s continuous initiator dosing (CiD) technology, which allows PVC producers to increase reactor output by up to 40%, according to the company, with minimum capital expenditure.

The Los Reyes expansion is the latest in a series of investments by Nouryon to serve its customers in the polymer market. Another expansion project in Mexico is due to be completed this year and additional capacity is also scheduled to come online in Brazil, China and India, according to the company.

