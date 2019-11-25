Northwestern University chemistry professor Teri W. Odom

Northwestern University chemistry professor Teri W. Odom becomes the new editor-in-chief of Nano Letters, one of the first journals dedicated to nanotechnology. Odom succeeds the inaugural editors, Paul Alivisatos of the University of California Berkeley and Charles Lieber of Harvard University. The American Chemical Society (ACS) publication features fundamental research in all branches of the practice and theory of nanoscience and nanotechnology.

Odom is the Charles E. and Emma H. Morrison professor of chemistry and chair of the chemistry department in the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences and professor of materials science and engineering at the McCormick School of Engineering. Odom brings extensive knowledge of the editorial process to Nano Letters as founding executive editor of ACS Photonics since 2013 and as a member of the editorial advisory board of Nano Letters since 2010.

Odom’s research focuses on designing structured nanoscale materials with extraordinary size- and shape-dependent properties, according to Northwestern. She has reportedly pioneered a suite of multi-scale nanofabrication tools that have resulted in nanoparticle lattice optics that can manipulate light at the nanoscale, plasmon-based nanoscale lasers that exhibit tunable color and anisotropic nanoparticle probes for imaging.

For more information, visit: www.northwestern.edu