/ / / Nickel Institute Revises Caustic Soda Guide

The Nickel Institute publishes a fully revised edition of Alloy Selection for Service in Caustic Soda - A Guide to Nickel-Containing Alloys, a popular and practical reference guide to suitable materials for working with caustic soda (sodium hydroxide). Available free of charge for download from the Nickel Institute website, it is a useful manual for material engineers. Caustic soda is highly corrosive and used extensively in the pulp and paper, alumina refining, petroleum and soap industries. It is also a cleaning agent.

The guide reviews the corrosive effect of caustic soda at all concentrations. It discusses the corrosion behaviors of various alloys in caustic soda; alloys used in caustic production and for specific equipment as well as alloys used in various processes using caustic soda. This is the second edition of the book. It is updated by corrosion and chemical process engineering expert Eur Ing, Dr Michael Davies PhD, MSc, MIMMM, CEng, PEng. The editor is the Nickel Institute’s technical specialist, Geir Moe P.Eng.

The publication is part of an extensive library of free-to-download technical guides intended to enable confident use of nickel-containing materials. Recent companion publications in the series include Alloy Selection for Service in Sulphuric Acid and Alloy Selection for Service in Hydrogen Fluoride, Hydrofluoric Acid and Fluorine.

The Nickel Institute also offers a free online technical inquiry service. Experienced experts are on hand to answer technical questions from existing and potential users of nickel-containing materials for architecture, building and construction, welding, process engineering, structural engineering and other related topics.

For more information, visit: www.nickelinstitute.org