Wood is awarded a $20 million contract from SNF Floquip (SNF) to provide maintenance and supplemental project services at its chemicals manufacturing facilities located in Plaquemine, Louisiana and Pearlington, Mississippi. The initial two-year contract comes with a one-year option to extend and was awarded following a competitive tender process. Under the contract, Wood will mobilize around 100 employees to support the multi-discipline maintenance and project work scopes at the two facilities.

SNF Floquip is a subsidiary of SNF Holding, manufacturer of water-soluble polymers, serving prominently public and industrial water and wastewater treatment markets.

