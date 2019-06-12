/ / / Misconduct Not Mistakes Leads To Retracted Chemistry Papers

A new study reveals that most chemistry papers are retracted due to academic misconduct rather than to “honest mistakes,” according to an article from Chemistry World. Misconduct includes plagiarism and data issues, such as falsified or “problematic” data.

Certain countries are reportedly overrepresented in retractions, specifically India and Iran. While China is often linked to shady publication ethics, according to the article, the study shows the country does not have a significantly higher retraction rate than the U.S. in the area of chemistry.

