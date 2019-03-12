/ / / Messer Americas Debuts Following Linde Gas Acquisition

Messer Group acquires most of the North American gases business of Linde plc and certain Linde business activities in South America. On March 1, Messer Group and CVC Capital Partners Fund VII (CVC) acquired most of the North American gases business of Linde plc, as well as certain Linde business activities in South America, according to the company. Together with Messer Group, Messer Americas reportedly represents a $3 billion global enterprise that includes presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Reporting over 70 production facilities in five countries across North and South America, Messer Americas says it is one of the largest industrial gas companies in the region.

“I am proud to serve as CEO of Messer in the Americas, a continuation of my prior role,” says Jens Luehring, president & CEO of Messer Americas. “While we have a new name, we draw on a rich heritage of safely and reliably supplying gases, innovative technologies and application expertise to meet our customer needs.”

