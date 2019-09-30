/ / / Lanxess Opens New Plastics Plant In China

Specialty chemicals company Lanxess officially inaugurates its new plant in Changzhou, China. The compounding facility produces Durethan- and Pocan-branded high-tech plastics especially for the automotive sector and the electrical and electronics industry.

“This facility was built to address several strategically vital markets,” says Hubert Fink, member of the Lanxess board of management. “In the automotive industry, lightweight materials become ever more important in new mobility. At the same time, the electrical & electronics sector sees an increasing need for best-in-class flame retardant, easy flow and easily processable grades.”

Intelligent production is reportedly a highlight of the new plant. From batching, hot melting, mixing, cooling, granulating, pellet cooling to palletizing, the entire system is designed to be intelligent, according to Lanxess. For example, the batching system adopts multiple continuous loss-in-weight feeders to realize continuous production. The pellet processing system can conduct feeding and convey in a fully automated manner. The high-temperature plastic strands from the extruder can automatically enter a cooling bath for full cooling, before being sent to the automatic conveyor, and then to the pelletizer for granulation.

Lanxess says it equips all its new production sites with state-of-the-art technology with regard to environmental standards. The new plant incorporates measures such as mixers with high performance and low energy consumption and efficient wastewater, waste gas and dust treatment systems to achieve a clean production process with low energy consumption, low material consumption and less pollutants, according to the company.

