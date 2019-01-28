/ / / Lanxess Launches Online Marketplace For Chemical Products

Specialty chemicals company Lanxess launches CheMondis, a new global online marketplace for chemical products. The startup is a cross-manufacturer and cross-dealer B2B platform to buy and sell products. CheMondis currently offers around 500 products from various suppliers.

“In the development of CheMondis, we have consistently focused on the needs and wishes of our customers. The result is a highly modern and reliable online marketplace where chemical products can be traded. After only a few weeks, more than 200 companies have already registered,” says Sebastian Brenner, managing director of CheMondis GmbH. “Here we are combining profound knowledge from the chemicals industry, a startup spirit and a high level of technological expertise.”

CheMondis is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lanxess. The fledgling company has its own workforce, branding, IT systems and company headquarter in Cologne.

For more information, visit: www.chemondis.com