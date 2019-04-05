/ / / InChem Sells Duncan, SC Plant

InChem Corp., a contract chemical manufacturing company based in Rock Hill, S.C., sells its toll solutions business and facility in Duncan, S.C. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

“This transaction presents a great opportunity for buyer as well as seller,” says Steve Crownshaw, InChem president. “The new owner of toll solutions will be Joe Wilson, who has served as a leading InChem team member since the acquisition of the Duncan facility in 2010. This transaction allows for a seamless transition of continued service and support for toll solutions’ multi-state customer base.”

InChem will continue to provide other toll and contract manufacturing services through its Rock Hill facility, which is “equipped for future growth and superior service,” Crownshaw says.

The toll solutions facility is located in Duncan, S.C. and consists of approximately 10 acres and one manufacturing facility. InChem’s Rock Hill facility consists of approximately 20 acres and hosts three separate manufacturing facilities.

For more information, visit: www.inchemcorp.com