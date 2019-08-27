/ / / Hawk Measurement Merges With Flo-Corp

Hawk Measurement America, LLC and Flo-Corp, manufacturers and suppliers of advanced process instrumentation and cloud-based monitoring technology, announce the merger of the two companies creating a complete flow, level and asset monitoring provider, according to Hawk Measurement. The combined company is privately held and will operate under the Hawk brand. Les Richards will remain CEO of Hawk Measurement Systems. Jack Evans will remain president of Hawk Measurement and Dave Grumney, CEO of Flo-Corp, will become vice president of sales for Hawk Measurement.

