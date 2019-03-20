/ / / Grace Begins Construction Of Colloidal Silica Plant In Germany

W. R. Grace & Co. begins construction of a new colloidal silica plant at its European flagship manufacturing and R&D center in Worms, Germany. The investment will reportedly broaden Grace’s technology platforms, significantly increase capacity for Grace’s Ludox portfolio of colloidal silica products and add flexibility to the company’s global manufacturing network. The expansion is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020.

According to Grace, the new Ludox colloidal silica plant will:

Accelerate the development of new Ludox colloidal silica applications into industrial applications including catalysts, functional coatings and precision investment casting;

Support increasing demand in this high growth, high value specialty silica segment; and

Improve alternative sourcing and logistics capabilities to better serve customers in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

“We are seeing very strong demand for Ludox colloidal silica, and most important, we are helping many customers develop entirely new products and markets,” says Sandra Wisniewski, president, Grace Materials Technologies. “Grace is strategically investing to increase capacity for a variety of products. This new manufacturing facility will allow us to better serve both existing and new customers with differentiated silica technologies that deliver value to accelerate commercialization of their new products.”

For more information, visit: www.grace.com