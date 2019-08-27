/ / / Girl Scouts Expand STEM Programs

Girl Scouts USA, long a proponent of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education, expands its STEM offerings with the introduction of three new space science badges, according to EOS. The three new badges include the Space Science Researcher aimed at 6th through 8th graders and the Space Science Expert for 9th and 10th graders, which teach about the properties of light, and the Space Science Master designed for 11th and 12th grade girls, which explores space science discoveries.

The new badges complement three STEM space science badges rolled out last year for younger children: Space Science Explorer, Adventurer and Investigator. The six space science badges are part of Reaching for the Stars: NASA Science for Girl Scouts, a collaboration funded by NASA’s Science Mission Directorate and led by the SETI Institute.

