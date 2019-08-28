/ / / Gericke Opens New North American Testing Laboratory

Process engineers can test their products and materials in actual operating conditions and eliminate the risks involved in scaling up from benchtop machinery.

Process equipment manufacturer Gericke USA unveils its North American testing laboratory. Set in its Somerset, New Jersey headquarters, the testing laboratory features full-size, fully operational equipment to allow food, chemical, plastics, pharmaceutical and other process engineers to test their products and materials in actual operating conditions and eliminate the risks involved in scaling up from benchtop machinery. Suited for new product development and for verifying equipment performance, the new facility includes bag feeding and discharge stations, Nibbler lump breakers, centrifugal sifters, rotary valves plus gravimetric loss-in-weight, volumetric and weigh belt feeders powered by the company's signature Easydos Pro control system, among other equipment.

The new testing laboratory joins similar facilities in South America, Asia and Europe, including at the company's global headquarters in Switzerland. Complete pneumatic conveying systems and the company's full lineup of batch mixers are slated to be added to the New Jersey test center.

