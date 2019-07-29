Johan Landfors

Nouryon acquires Zhejiang Friend Chemical Co. (Friend), reportedly the largest Chinese producer of triethyl aluminum (TEAL) – a metal alkyl used in the production of high-volume polymers, such as polypropylene and polyethylene. The acquisition will substantially raise Nouryon’s global TEAL production and strengthen its position as a global producer of TEAL, according to the company.

“Friend has a great reputation in the industry and with this acquisition we’ll now have manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe and North America, enabling us to better serve our customers in this fast-growing market,” says Johan Landfors, managing director polymer chemistry at Nouryon.

The acquisition includes products, technology, customer lists and a manufacturing site in Jiaxing, located 100 kilometers southwest of Shanghai. The company will also evaluate opportunities to expand operations at Jiaxing, Landfors says. Friend’s approximately 60 employees will join Nouryon, including the company’s founder, Mr. HaiQing Zhang, who will serve as a senior consultant.

The acquisition is Nouryon’s second recent deal to strengthen its position serving the polymer industry, according to the company. Late last year, the company acquired Brazil-based Polinox, South American producer of ketone peroxides used in the production of various plastic and composite products.

