/ / / Former Honeywell UOP Exec Clark Joins ENGlobal

ENGlobal, a provider of engineered modular solutions, appoints Michael E. Clark, a former Honeywell UOP executive who reportedly expanded many of that company’s oil and gas processing technologies to new markets, to the position of vice president of business development. Clark is expected to significantly enhance ENGlobal’s business in natural gas processing as well as for storage terminal and loading facilities, refining, petrochemical and the natural gas industries, according to the company.

Clark has over 35 years’ experience selling multi-million-dollar equipment and technologies for diverse oil and gas industry applications, according to ENGlobal. For much of his career, Clark held managerial and business development positions with Honeywell UOP.

As sales leader of Honeywell UOP’s gas processing division for 12 years, Clark was reportedly instrumental in enabling the division’s technologies to gain a leading position in the gasification and liquid natural gas (LNG) markets. During his last two-year assignment as sales manager of the company’s Russell division, Clark created hundreds of millions of dollars of sales for the division’s cryogenic natural gas liquids plants to the Midstream services market, according to ENGlobal.

“Mike will join us having good momentum to build on, as ENGlobal currently has $200 million of opportunities in various stages of development and for varying scopes of work,” says ENGlobal Chairman and CEO William A. Coskey, P.E. “As a result, we have just expanded our Houston office and are actively hiring technical personnel to execute the early stages which have been awarded for these projects.”

Clark holds a Bachelor in Chemical Engineering from Texas A&M University. He is a member of both the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AICHE) and Gas Processor and Supplier Association (GPSA).

