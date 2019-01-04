/ / / Forever GI Bill Allots Added Monies For Vets Pursuing STEM Degrees

Veterans pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) may be in line for additional monies to complete their education, according to an article from Military Times. The new Forever GI Bill reportedly authorizes a fifth year of education benefits for eligible students on a first-come, first-serve basis.

According to the article, the new bill recognizes that some STEM degrees may take longer than the traditional four years to complete. Scholarships of up to $30,000 are available to eligible GI Bill users starting in August. The Edith Nourse Rogers STEM Scholarship, named for one of the first women to serve in Congress, will have $25 million in funds available for students in STEM programs who have completed the required semester hours toward a degree, according to the article. That number will increase to $100 million by 2023.

