/ / / Fire Breaks Out At Lubrizol France

Fire erupted during the early morning of Sept. 26 at Lubrizol France, located on the river Seine in Rouen. The plant provides additives for engine oils and other fluid transport, fluids and additives for industrial lubricants and additives for gasoline and diesel fuel.

According to an article in The Journal.ie, the same plant was responsible for a gas leak in 2013 and in 2015 2,000 liters of mineral oil leaked into the local sewer system.

A video (below) from The Guardian shows eyewitness footage of the fire.