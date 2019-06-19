/ / / FAR Chemical Grows Capacity, Workforce At Palm Bay Facility

FAR Chemical will expand its Palm Bay, Florida facility. FAR specializes in fine and specialty chemicals such as brominated compounds, organometallics, pyrophoric materials and the distribution of trimethylchlorosilane.

Strong demand for the complex specialty chemicals that FAR produces, which are used in end markets such as pharmaceuticals, coatings, adhesives, sealants, composites and flavors and fragrances, is driving the expansion, according to the company. In addition, FAR is reportedly benefitting from a focus on more secure, domestic supply chains for these raw materials, and recent investments by new ownership.

In 2018, FAR was acquired by CPS Performance Materials and merged with its specialty chemicals division. Capacity at the Palm Bay plant was increased by 40% in late 2018, with the further expansion adding specialized equipment and the personnel required to support a move to 24/7 operation.

“As we continue to build our specialty chemicals business, we will not only be expanding capacity, but also adding new capabilities necessary for the increasingly specialized needs of our customers,” says Jeremy Steinfink, CEO of CPS Performance Materials. “This will include equipment to process higher volumes of halogenated and organometallic compounds and includes investments in scale-up equipment and new employees.”

Joe Beatty, general manager of the FAR Chemical facility, adds, “Over the next twelve months, we expect to increase the workforce at Palm Bay by over 50%.”

