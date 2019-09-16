/ / / Evonik Expands ITDA Capacity

Hinnerk G. Becker, market segment manager for specialties at Evonik Performance Intermediates and Tonia Weber, plant manager oxo

Evonik expands its production capacity for the high-purity C13 alcohol isotridecanol (ITDA) at the Marl Chemical Park. The high-purity C13 alcohol is an important intermediate product in the production of surface-active substances (so-called surfactants), according to the company. They are used in industrial applications such as cleaning and lubricants, and in the form of special esters found in high-quality paints and lacquer resins.

For more information, visit: www.evonik.com