/ / / Emerson Invites Applications For Engineering Scholarship Program

Emerson's merit-based scholarships reward students' potential for leadership and contributions to the engineering and related professions. Emerson is accepting applications for its 2019 ASCO Engineering Scholarship program, which rewards students who have potential for leadership and contributions to the engineering profession. The program awards two $5,000 scholarships to U.S. engineering students, provides $1,000 grants to their colleges’ engineering departments and hosts the students at “The Amazing Packaging Race” at PACK EXPO International in 2019. Applications will be accepted through April 23, 2019.

"When you think about the amount of change happening in the manufacturing industry and all the diverse fields and career tracks that students can pursue, you are reminded how important it is to reward their success," says Andy Duffy, vice president of sales for fluid control and pneumatics at Emerson. "The job opportunities in manufacturing are changing, and with that comes greater focus on new innovations and technologies. Emerson is built on that innovation, and that's why we're supporting students who can contribute significantly to the future of the industry through the ASCO Engineering Scholarship.”

Since the first award 11 years ago, $110,000 in scholarships have been granted to 22 U.S. students, according to Emerson. In addition, the engineering departments of the colleges where the recipients are enrolled have reportedly received $22,000 in grants for education research.

The scholarship is merit-based and will be awarded on the candidate’s experience and potential for leadership, particularly as it relates to the application of fluid control and pneumatics technologies. A panel of Emerson executives and independent judges will select the recipients. Applicants must be enrolled full-time in an undergraduate or graduate program in an instrumentation, systems, electrical, mechanical or automation engineering discipline at an accredited U.S. educational institution for the 2019/2020 academic year. Candidates must also maintain at least a 3.2 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 scale and be a U.S. citizen or legal U.S. resident.

The scholarship will be awarded at “The Amazing Packaging Race” held the third and final day of PACK EXPO International, Sept. 23 - 25, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The race, sponsored by Emerson, is a fun and educational event that pits teams of college students, from programs around the country, against each other in a race to gather points by completing tasks at specific PACK EXPO booths.

