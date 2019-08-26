/ / / ELFA Reports Increase In Equipment New Business Volume

The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association’s (ELFA) Monthly Leasing and Finance Index (MLFI-25), which reports economic activity from 25 companies representing a cross section of the $1 trillion equipment finance sector, shows their overall new business volume for July was $9.4 billion, up 15% year-over-year from new business volume in July 2018. Volume was down 5% month-to-month from $9.9 billion in June. Year to date, cumulative new business volume was up 3% compared to 2018.

Receivables over 30 days were 2%, up from 1.7% the previous month and up from 1.9% percent the same period in 2018. Charge-offs were 0.37%, up from 0.33% the previous month, and up from 0.31 in the year-earlier period. Credit approvals totaled 75.7%, down from 77% in June. Total headcount for equipment finance companies was down 2.3% year-over-year.Separately, the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation’s Monthly Confidence Index (MCI-EFI) in August is 58.9, up from the July index of 57.9.

ELFA President and CEO Ralph Petta says, “Despite early warning signs of a much-discussed economic downturn, a representative sample of companies in the equipment leasing and finance industry report strong mid-summer origination activity. While credit quality in these portfolios is something to monitor carefully, business owners continue to invest in productive assets to grow their businesses and increase operational efficiency.”

