Aditya Birla Acquires Cargill Specialty Chemicals Facility in Georgia

Indian multinational company Aditya Birla Group has acquired Cargill’s specialty chemical manufacturing facility in Dalton, Georgia.

Aditya, based in Mumbai, said June 5 it purchased the 17-acre site through its U.S. subsidiary, Aditya Birla Chemicals Inc. The company will expand production capacity at the site from 16,000 tons per year to more than 40,000 tons annually within two years, according to an Aditya press statement.

Aditya Birla Chemicals produces formulated resins, curing agents, reactive diluents and polyaspartic resins used in marine, industrial coatings and flooring applications.

The facility will continue producing its existing product lines, while also supporting future product launches aimed at the automotive, renewable energy and aerospace markets, the company said. These additions will include patented chemistries designed to enable recycling of epoxy composites used in wind turbine blades, pressure vessels and sporting goods.

The acquisition builds on the group’s broader U.S. presence and will play a key role in Aditya’s effort to localize manufacturing and improve service to regional customers, the company said.

The company said it’s planning additional investments and technology transfers from global operations to the site in the coming months.