    • Shutterstock
    Aditya Birla Group

    Aditya Birla Acquires Cargill Specialty Chemicals Facility in Georgia

    June 9, 2025
    Company plans to more than double production capacity within two years.

    Indian multinational company Aditya Birla Group has acquired Cargill’s specialty chemical manufacturing facility in Dalton, Georgia.

    Aditya, based in Mumbai, said June 5 it purchased the 17-acre site through its U.S. subsidiary, Aditya Birla Chemicals Inc. The company will expand production capacity at the site from 16,000 tons per year to more than 40,000 tons annually within two years, according to an Aditya press statement. 

    Aditya Birla Chemicals produces formulated resins, curing agents, reactive diluents and polyaspartic resins used in marine, industrial coatings and flooring applications. 

    The facility will continue producing its existing product lines, while also supporting future product launches aimed at the automotive, renewable energy and aerospace markets, the company said. These additions will include patented chemistries designed to enable recycling of epoxy composites used in wind turbine blades, pressure vessels and sporting goods.

    The acquisition builds on the group’s broader U.S. presence and will play a key role in Aditya’s effort to localize manufacturing and improve service to regional customers, the company said.

    The company said it’s planning additional investments and technology transfers from global operations to the site in the coming months.

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

    Email

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Nominations are open for Chemical Processing's biennial awards. Submit your product innovations in one of 10 categories.