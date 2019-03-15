/ / / Elemica Deal Reflects Increasing Compliance Demands

Elemica, a global digital supply network for the process industries, completes the acquisition of material quality compliance company EMNS. Elemica is involved in global supplier quality assurance (GSQA) for inbound and outbound materials and finished goods quality. Clients of both companies will realize improved efficiencies around supplier quality compliance and increased speed of execution across their global supply chains, according to Elemica.

The combination may be of particular interest to companies in chemicals, plastics, food, consumer products, distribution and beverage. According to Elemica, these types of companies will see benefits including:

Using certificate of analysis (COA) to manage inbound and outbound material quality across supply chains.

Measuring supplier quality by monitoring and reacting to changing regulatory needs.

Simplifying supply chain traceability and transparency.

Easy tracking of ongoing supplier audits and certifications to maintain regulatory compliance.

Streamlining supplier data collection to drive operational efficiency.

“The EMNS products will bring value and ease of use to clients who need to adhere to regulatory product quality compliance standards and employ this as a key part of their competitive market advantage,” says John Blyzinskyj, chief executive officer of Elemica. He says these offerings also help corporate initiatives around the digital transformation of global supply chains.

“The increasing demand for specialized solutions for quality assurance and regulatory compliance allows Elemica to mitigate supply chain risks for the products our clients buy, sell and move through their supply chains,” says Bill Benda, CEO of EMNS.

For more information, visit: www.elemica.com