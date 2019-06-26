/ / / EFCE Honors Thermodynamics Researcher

Mónia Martins

The European Federation of Chemical Engineering has bestowed its 2019 Excellence Award in Thermodynamics to Mónia Martins for her doctoral thesis at the University of Aveiro, Portugal, “Studies for the Development of New Separation Processes with Terpenes and their Environmental Distribution.”

The judges cited the quality of her work studying terpenes, ionic liquids and deep eutectic solvents; her development of different experimental methods for measuring their physiochemical properties; and her use of theoretical approaches to estimate the distribution of terpenes for solvent screening and selection of ionic liquids.

She will receive the prize, which includes a a €1,500 cash award, in late June at the 26th Thermodynamics Conference in Huelva, Spain.

